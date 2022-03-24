Lynchburg school placed on lockdown during search for gun

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - EC Glass High School in Lynchburg was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon during a search for a gun.

Police say they got information about 1 p.m. that a student may have a gun, leading to a lockdown and search of the campus.

During the search, police say they got information that the student in question is a Lynchburg student, but possibly from a different school.

Police went to that other school, which has not been named, and talked to the student, who “appeared” to have a gun, according to police.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.