Martinsville looking for input on American Rescue Plan funding use

City of Martinsville Logo
City of Martinsville
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville City Council is asking residents to fill out a survey in regards to how they would like to see the American Rescue Plan money be spent, according to the city.

Residents can fill out the survey by going to martinsville-va.gov/government/american-rescue-plan-act-funding.

Any questions or suggestions can also be sent to ARPA@ci.martinsville.va.us.

