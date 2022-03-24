North Cross School holds fundraiser for children in Ukraine

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Students at North Cross School served a lesson in compassion Wednesday, as they raised money to help children in Ukraine.

Students in the Early Childhood Program teamed up with members of the Upper School Student Council for their ‘Kids Helping Kids’ fundraiser.

Chloe Caveness is a preschool student at North Cross.

“I’m just selling lemonade and blueberry muffins to help the Ukraine flag,” she told WDBJ7.

“I think this is one of those situations that we will all look back on one day and say what did we do to help,” said Chloe’s father Tyler Caveness. “And I think it’s absolutely fantastic that the school has taken the initiative to get our kids involved as well.”

The school community responded with generosity.

“It was 50 cents for lemonade, 50 cents for blueberry muffins, because we really wanted to include everybody,” said Emily Brown, Director of the school’s Early Childhood Program. “And we’ve had donations just pour in, well above the 50 cent mark.”

The ‘Kids Helping Kids’ fundraiser brought in more than $2,400 for UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund.

