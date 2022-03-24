Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses

By WWBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Virginia say seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is believed to be a prescription medication.

Police said a mother dropped off her three children at a home along South 16th Avenue in Hopewell, Virginia, and that four children were already at the house.

Officials said the mother left the home to go to a nearby store, leaving the children essentially unsupervised, WWBT reports.

The Hopewell Fire Department was called to the home around 4:30 p.m., where crews found four children breathing but unresponsive. Their ages were 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Police said there were seven children total in the home, all of which had taken what they suspected to be a prescription medication. All of them were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the children aged 1, 2 and 3 are in critical condition, but the other four are expected to be OK.

A search warrant was conducted, and police said they removed the prescription drugs similar to what the children may have taken.

According to police, it is believed that one of the older children, possibly around 7 years old, found the drugs and gave them to the younger kids.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexual harassment lawsuit names Roanoke County School Board, administrators and former coach
Eleni Frank, Mccallum Parrish and Emily Cha are friends inside and outside of the classroom and...
Radford nursing students save driver’s life in Salem
WDBJ7
School bus shot in NW Roanoke
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
One person dead, another injured in Pulaski crash involving lawn mower
Highs warm into the 60s and low 70s.
Front passes overnight bringing end to rain

Latest News

Severe storm activity in Carroll County the night of March 23, 2022
Structures damaged in Carroll county after Wednesday night storms
Virginia Man Returns After Helping Refugees
Virginia Man Returns After Helping Refugees
A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading...
Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Pandemic Led to Delayed Dental Care
Pandemic Led to Delayed Dental Care