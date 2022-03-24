Quiet weather returns to the area today

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Some scattered showers are possible to continue overnight and into portions of our Thursday so keep the umbrella nearby. Most of us should dry things out with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday work their way back up into the upper 60s and 70s before cooling down into the 50s and 60s by Friday. Most of us will remain dry on Friday, but some showers are likely in the mountains of West Virginia. These showers may try to scoot into places such as the NRV and the Highlands on Friday.

Quiet weather returns today with highs closing in on 70. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

We keep up with cooler temperatures into the weekend. Highs will mainly read in the 50s with lows dipping into the 30s near freezing! Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, especially in the mountains. If you have any potted plants outside you’ll probably want to bring them in Saturday and Sunday nights as our overnight lows drop close to freezing.

Temperatures warm to near 70 today, but we drop into the 50s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll continue to see nice sunshine Monday as a few showers return Tuesday. It looks like we stay cool early next week, but should see temperatures climb back into the 60s by Wednesday.

Cooler weather moves in this weekend, but we warm right back into the 60s by Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

