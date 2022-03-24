Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

River Ridge Mall to host health fair Friday

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall will host a health event for those 50 and older Friday.

The “Passport for Healthy Aging” event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a variety of health vendors offering screenings and other information.

River Ridge says the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance for health services.

“If anything over the past two years, it’s shown us that it’s really important to focus on our own health, just staying up to date on what’s available to you, which I think is a goal of a lot of the vendors that will be here,” said Lauren Spencer, River Ridge Mall marketing manager.

The event is free to attend.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexual harassment lawsuit names Roanoke County School Board, administrators and former coach
Eleni Frank, Mccallum Parrish and Emily Cha are friends inside and outside of the classroom and...
Radford nursing students save driver’s life in Salem
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
One person dead, another injured in Pulaski crash involving lawn mower
WDBJ7
School bus shot in NW Roanoke
700 Skyline Circle, Pulaski
Families without a place to stay after Town of Pulaski condemns apartments

Latest News

Grant Funds Brain Injury Study
Grant Funds Brain Injury Study
Mall Hosting Health Fair
Mall Hosting Health Fair
Roanoke Heart Ball Returns In-Person
Roanoke Heart Ball Returns In-Person
American Heart Association
Roanoke Heart Ball returns Saturday