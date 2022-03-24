River Ridge Mall to host health fair Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall will host a health event for those 50 and older Friday.

The “Passport for Healthy Aging” event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a variety of health vendors offering screenings and other information.

River Ridge says the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance for health services.

“If anything over the past two years, it’s shown us that it’s really important to focus on our own health, just staying up to date on what’s available to you, which I think is a goal of a lot of the vendors that will be here,” said Lauren Spencer, River Ridge Mall marketing manager.

The event is free to attend.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.