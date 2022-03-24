Roanoke developers excited to bring almost 100 apartments to Southside

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I get no better thrill out of taking a dead building and making it alive again,” said John Garland.

Alive again.

That is the mission that John Garland and Jim Cherney have for three historic buildings in Henry County and Martinsville. Cherney Development and Garland Properties are leading the development work.

John Garland and Jim Cherney have been developing properties for decades. Their next project includes bringing close to 100 livable apartment units to Fieldale, Collinsville and Martinsville.

39 one- and two-bedroom apartments will go in the former John Redd Smith School. 27 one-and two-bedroom apartments in the former Fieldale High School. 25 studio and one-bedroom apartments at 62 Fayette Street in Martinsville, with another 11 units focused on small business and retail space.

Developers are focused on turning the buildings into apartments for working class residents. Especially with the number of people who commute to Martinsville and Henry County for work each day.

“We found that there are 10,000 people a day who drive in from various points in North Carolina and Virginia in order to work,” said Cherney.

Developers say the planned average rent for the Collinsville apartments will be $930 a month, $790 for Fieldale and $710 in Martinsville.

It’s not just about apartment buildings, though; developers want to breath life into the communities where these developments are being built.

”There is a great sense of personal pride that both John Garland and I receive, to be able to take what experience and talents we have, and bring them to the revitalization of not only a historic building, but contributing to the economy, contributing to the community,” said Cherney.

”To be able to readapt it to where people will live. People going in and out every day and make a difference to the community, it has a real ripple effect,” said Garland.

Construction on the former Fieldale High School has already begun, with around 20% already being completed. Collinsville construction is planned to begin this week, with Martinsville construction beginning in the summer.

