Roanoke Heart Ball returns Saturday

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Heart Ball is back this year to celebrate survivors and raise awareness about heart health.

This Saturday, folks will get dressed up and head out to the Hotel Roanoke in support of the American Heart Association.

This has been a long-standing tradition in the Roanoke Valley and will be back in-person this year after going virtual during the pandemic.

Organizers say their goal is to remind people of the risks of heart disease and raise money for their mission.

“We want to make sure we are raising funds that we can continue the work we do to fund life-saving research, to help little babies born with congenital heart defects and we want to help survivors of heart attacks and strokes be able to live longer fuller healthier lives,” Development Director Christie Steel-Garcia said.

There will be a silent auction, a live auction, live music and stories from survivors.

The goal of this year’s Heart Ball is to raise $250,000.

There are still tickets left for Saturday’s event. You can find a link to purchase those here.

