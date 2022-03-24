Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke man charged with arson for vehicle fire

Joseph Edwards mugshot
Joseph Edwards mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged with arson after a vehicle fire early Thursday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called at 4:17 a.m. March 24 to reports of a fire in a parking lot on the 2100 block of Dale Avenue; they found the vehicle on fire.

Joseph A. Edwards, 40, was arrested at the scene by Roanoke Police. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexual harassment lawsuit names Roanoke County School Board, administrators and former coach
Eleni Frank, Mccallum Parrish and Emily Cha are friends inside and outside of the classroom and...
Radford nursing students save driver’s life in Salem
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
One person dead, another injured in Pulaski crash involving lawn mower
WDBJ7
School bus shot in NW Roanoke
Highs warm into the 60s and low 70s.
Front passes overnight bringing end to rain

Latest News

Lynchburg school placed on lockdown during search for gun
COVID hospital numbers continue to decline in Virginia
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Roanoke man sentenced for murder of girlfriend
The myth that tornadoes don't happen in the mountains is debunked again.
EXPLAINER: Why Mountains May Have Helped Form Carroll County Tornado