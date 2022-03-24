Roanoke man charged with arson for vehicle fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged with arson after a vehicle fire early Thursday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called at 4:17 a.m. March 24 to reports of a fire in a parking lot on the 2100 block of Dale Avenue; they found the vehicle on fire.

Joseph A. Edwards, 40, was arrested at the scene by Roanoke Police. He is being held without bond.

