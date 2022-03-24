Hometown Local
Roanoke man sentenced for murder of girlfriend

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
By Justin Geary
Mar. 24, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend, according to the Roanoke City Circuit Court.

Deangelo Montez Bonds, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, use of firearm in commission of a felony and concealing a dead body. Bonds was sentenced to 50 years in prison with none suspended and 6 months post-release supervision.

The following are the years for each charge:

- 1st Degree Murder- 42 years

- Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony- 3 years

- Concealing a dead body- 5 years

For the full details on this case click here.

