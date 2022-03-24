Senior Alert issued for Virginia woman reported missing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The alert was issued Thursday afternoon as part of the search for Margaret Dyer, 79, She is while, 5′0″ and 175 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last reported seen Thursday at noon in the area of Fleet Drive in Virginia Beach. She may be driving a silver Honda CRV with North Carolina license plate number HEV3833.

Police say Dyer suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes her disappearance pose a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Virginia Beach Police dispatch at 757-385-5000.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/bPmwvVFMh6 — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) March 24, 2022

