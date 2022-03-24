Hometown Local
Structures damaged in Carroll county after Wednesday night storms

Severe storm activity in Carroll County the night of March 23, 2022
By Pat Thomas and Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Weather Service has confirmed damaged homes from severe weather in the Laurel Fork community of Carroll County.

Reports came in Wednesday night of damaged homes, as well as power, phone and internet outages, and trees down in the Gladesboro Road area.

Tornado warnings and watches were issued for the area Wednesday night.

Click here for the Appalachian Power outage map.

Please submit any storm-related photos or videos here.

