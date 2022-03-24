Structures damaged in Carroll county after Wednesday night storms

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Weather Service has confirmed damaged homes from severe weather in the Laurel Fork community of Carroll County.

Reports came in Wednesday night of damaged homes, as well as power, phone and internet outages, and trees down in the Gladesboro Road area.

Tornado warnings and watches were issued for the area Wednesday night.

At 9:46 PM EDT, 4 WSW Laurel Fork [Carroll Co, VA] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. DAMAGE TO MULTIPLE STRUCTURES ALONG THE 1600 BLOCK OF GLADESBORO ROAD. https://t.co/MeKP26XyDM — IEMBot RNK (@iembot_rnk) March 24, 2022

