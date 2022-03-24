Hometown Local
Tornado Watch issued for strong storms this evening

Some of the viewing area is under a TORNADO WATCH
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
  • Active until midnight
  • Strong to severe storms are possible
  • Counties: Carroll, Floyd, Patrick, Henry, and Franklin

TORNADO WATCH

A TORNADO WATCH is active until 12AM for Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Carroll and Patrick counties.

Tornado Watch active until Midnight for the places in red.
STORM THREATS/IMPACTS

The main threats from any storms would be heavy rainfall and strong, damaging wind gusts. We can’t rule out the chance for some rotating storms. The latest Storm Prediction Center’s (SPC) severe weather outlook has placed portions of our region under a SLIGHT risk. A Slight Risk is a two out of five on the severe scale meaning a few storms could be severe. In areas where severe weather is possible, an isolated storm could produce damaging winds, heavy rain and even a rogue tornado through this evening.

A Slight Risk is now issued for areas east of I-81. This means a few storms could become severe.
Remain weather aware throughout tonight! Download the WDBJ7 Weather App before tomorrow’s possible severe event.

RAINFALL: Expected rain totals could range from .50″-1.5″ from Wednesday morning into Wednesday evening. This means some isolated high water issues may be possible.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is issued for Carroll, Galax and Grayson until 11:30 AM.

Flood Advisory will remain active until 11:30 PM for portions of Carroll and Grayson counties.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Some scattered showers are possible to continue overnight and into portions of our Thursday so keep the umbrella nearby. Most of us should dry things out with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday work their way back up into the upper 60s and 70s before cooling down into the 50s and 60s by Friday. Most of us will remain dry on Friday, but some showers are likely in the mountains of West Virginia. These showers may try to scoot into places such as the NRV and the Highlands on Friday.

THIS WEEKEND

We keep up with cooler temperatures into the weekend. Highs will mainly read in the 50s with lows dipping into the 30s near freezing! Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, but not everyone will see the precipitation.

