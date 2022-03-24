Hometown Local
Ukrainian-American Gleaning for the World volunteer says donations needed to help country

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a month since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Throughout the continued shelling and fighting, a local organization has helped deliver supplies to the Ukrainian people.

Gleaning for the World is continuing its push for donations. A volunteer with Ukraine ties says she’s heard first-hand from friends and family about what they’re going through.

“People are scared. Houses are destroyed. People have to leave their houses to run away from the war,” said Irena Reed.

Reed says many people are taking shelter with fewer options now for food and supplies. A number of items are needed, as stores that were available before are out of stock or gone now.

“I have a relative, she’s my aunt, she worked at a supermarket, a small market in the city called Chuhuiv. That market was completely destroyed, so right now she doesn’t have job and people don’t have a place to go and purchase food, so getting all these supplies to them is very critical,” said Reed.

Gleaning says it’s collecting anything from non-perishable foods to over-the-counter medication.

“There are so many Ukrainians in crisis right now that are needing our help. They’re needing the food. They’re needing the hygiene items and if we’re able to help them, we should,” said Teresa Davis, communications director.

“Every morning I have to get up and text them again just to make sure that everything’s fine, so that’s how much my life has changed. Like I said, it’s a lot of stress, it’s a lot of worries, a lot of tears and a lot of pain,” said Reed.

Donations can be given at the Wards Road Sam’s Club in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

