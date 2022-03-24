Hometown Local
Virginia flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Albright

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the...
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department in Washington, Jan. 10, 2017. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File)(Sait Serkan Gurbuz | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff beginning Thursday morning, in honor of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died Wednesday.

Youngkin’s order reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of former Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on March 24, 2022 until sunset on March 27, 2022.

Ordered on this, the 23rd day March, 2022.

