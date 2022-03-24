Hometown Local
U.S. Western Virginia Attorneys Office announces partnership with Project Imagine in Danville

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia announced Thursday it will partner with Danville based Project Imagine, a program that helps at-risk and gang-affiliated people with education, intervention and training.

Both organizations will be at Averett University March 30 for a teen training event. Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Swartz, Coordinator of Project Safe Neighborhoods for the attorney’s office, will talk to the program’s teens about accountability under federal law, including the concepts of conspiracy and aiding and abetting.

“The work of Project Imagine aligns perfectly with the Department of Justice’s emphasis on community outreach, and our Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said

For more information about the project click here.

