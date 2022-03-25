Hometown Local
1,002 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Friday

(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,665,082 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, March 25, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,002 from the 1,664,080 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than Thursday’s 948 reported new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 13,088,343 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 3.5% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 3.6% reported Wednesday for the previous seven days. (New PCR numbers were not made available for Thursday.)

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,554,089 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 81.3% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.5% fully vaccinated. 92.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82.4% are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, there have been 19,609 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 19,586 reported Thursday.

321 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 366 Thursday. 106,259 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

