7@four introduces program that provides outdoor experiences for girls

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wild Way is a new nonprofit in Roanoke that provides expedition-based, outdoor experiences for girls of all backgrounds, experience levels and incomes.

Watch the video to see Executive Director Alex Siple talk about the organization.

Click here to see more about the nonprofit and what week-long activities it has planned for Roanoke city and county spring breaks, and to sign up.

