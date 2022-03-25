7@four introduces program that provides outdoor experiences for girls

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wild Way is a new nonprofit in Roanoke that provides expedition-based, outdoor experiences for girls of all backgrounds, experience levels and incomes.

Watch the video to see Executive Director Alex Siple talk about the organization.

Click here to see more about the nonprofit and what week-long activities it has planned for Roanoke city and county spring breaks, and to sign up.

