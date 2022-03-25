Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday.

While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels have been recorded in the central and south-central regions of the U.S.

The report also says the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

But the CDC says the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is lower than the rate seen around this time during the four flu seasons before the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert says the rolling back of COVID-19 mitigation measures played a role in increased flu activity.

The measures include masking, limiting gatherings, and moving things outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Storm Damage... 3.23.22
Weather service confirms EF2 tornado hit Carroll County
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
700 Skyline Circle, Pulaski
Families without a place to stay after Town of Pulaski condemns apartments
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Roanoke man sentenced for murder of girlfriend

Latest News

FILE - Three conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — noted...
High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case
Rail Yard Dawgs' Regular Season Coming to End
Rail Yard Dawgs' Regular Season Coming to End
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
T4Tactics
T4Tactics hosts Monday class on situational awareness
Governor Speaks at Liberty Convocation
Governor Speaks at Liberty Convocation