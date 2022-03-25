Hometown Local
Contact tracing reduced COVID cases during winter 2020, new study says

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21%...
Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study published Friday shows contact tracing works and estimates it prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases during the winter of 2020.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available.

It used hospitalization data and estimates to predict contact tracing prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and up to about 33,000 hospitalizations over the course of two months.

