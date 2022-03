ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hermitage Roanoke enjoyed a special visitor Thursday.

A member of the Harlem Globetrotters rolled up in style to show off his skills.

He encouraged audience participation with one resident spinning a basketball on his own finger.

The visit came before the Globetrotters’ game at the Berglund Center.

