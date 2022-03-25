HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Local musician William Seymour to release album next month, performing concert at the Grandin in Roanoke
He’ll be performing at the Grandin Theatre on Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -William Seymour’s music is often described as a mix of blues, soul and Americana. He says his influences come from artists like James Taylor and Eric Clapton.
Seymour is a singer-songwriter from North Carolina, but moved to Roanoke.
He stopped by our WDBJ7 studios Friday morning on WZBJ24 to offer a taste of his music.
His new album, “Ride Along” comes out on April 4th.
Seymour is also planning a special album release show in Roanoke at The Grandin Theatre.
That’s happening on Thursday, April 7th.
Doors open at 7 pm.
The shows begins at 7:30 pm.
Tickets are $17, and if you’d like to order tickets, click here.
