Initial Roanoke County Schools budget includes raises for teachers, staff

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County School Board Release) - The Roanoke County School Board has approved an initial 2022-2023 general fund budget of $172,114,823, according to a schools spokesperson.

Combined with twelve other specific purpose funds, the overall approved budget is $228,817,283, but it will likely have to be revised, according to the schools division, due to the lack of an approved state budget from the General Assembly. By law, school boards must approve a state budget by April 1 of each year.

“Once the General Assembly and the Governor settle on a final state budget, we will go back and amend our budget as needed. We based our initial budget on the House of Delegates proposed state budget. Should the final state budget include additional funding, the board will determine how to best use those additional funds,” said David Linden, chairman of the Roanoke County School Board.

As part of this initial budget, all employees will receive a five-percent raise through scale shifts and/or step increases, according to the schools division. Also, nutrition associates will have the option to receive full-time health benefits starting in July, and will each receive a $500 retention bonus.

“We are grateful that the school board has continued their commitment to raising employee pay,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “We are hopeful the final state budget will include additional funding that will help us provide even more support for our students and teachers,” Dr. Nicely added.

