Lynchburg leaders considering increasing water utility rates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you live in Lynchburg, your water, storm water and sewer rates could be going up.

It’s part of the proposed budget city council is considering.

Lynchburg Water Resources says the typical household would see, on average, a 46-cent increase per month for water, a $5.53 increase per month for sewer and a 17-cent increase for storm water. The total average increase could be about $6.16 per month.

Officials say the increases are needed to increase infrastructure investment, meet increasing regulatory requirements, and cover rising costs including pay increases for employees.

The city’s water rates have not increased since 2017. The sewer rate has seen one increase in the last six years.

