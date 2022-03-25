MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Treat yourself to a spring slowdown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Spring is a time a lot of us like to refresh and re-group.

It’s also a good time to slow down.

Lifestyle blogger and mom Caitlyn Scaggs says most of us are guilty of having overly- packed schedules.

“While it is fun to have things to do, from after school activities to time with friends and family, and even volunteer opportunities, we run the risk of leaving no time to recharge and rest, says Scaggs.

When you don’t allow yourself a time out, issues can arise.

“Living too busy can put us on the edge of burn out and make our days feel stressed and frazzled. It can also make it hard to dream beyond the day and consider our broader goals and future plans,” says Scaggs.

For those of us who are used to being busy, Scaggs has some tips on how to make that spring slowdown happen.

“There are very practical and small ways we can lean into simplified days. Say no to something you could do, but don’t have to do, even if you have nothing better going on,” she says.

Scaggs also suggests going for a walk with your family, so you can literally take time to stop and smell the roses or listen to the birds.

“Pause your evening to sit with your friends or family and enjoy a meal at home, where everyone eats at the same time,” she says. “We can use periods of stillness and quiet to consider the best parts of our days, to evaluate the challenges we are facing, and to be more intentional with the days to come.”.

You can learn more about the benefits of slowing down on Scaggs’ blog, Boldly Pursue.

