Nelson County Public Schools names new superintendent

Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Amanda Hester
Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Amanda Hester(Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Nelson County Public Schools has a new superintendent as of July 1.

Friday, the school board named Dr. Amanda Hester its new leader. To take the job, she is leaving her position as assistant superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools. She replaces Dr. Martha Eagle, who retired.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Dr. Hester,” said the board chair, Margaret Clair. “We believe she has the vision, experience and passion to help Nelson County Public Schools navigate the post-pandemic landscape and assist as we move into our next chapter of education.”

“I want to thank the Nelson County School Board for this opportunity and the confidence they have in me,” said Hester. “I am so excited about joining the Nelson County family, and I am eager to become part of the community. I look forward to meeting the staff, students and community members, as well as attending all the exciting events to come. I am honored to be the superintendent as we begin this new educational journey.”

In the last 19 years, Hester has been a teacher and administrator not only in Louisa County, but in Spotsylvania and Henrico. She has a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Liberal Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University, according to Nelson County.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

