Roanoke community gathers for “Local Impact for Tomorrow” Center ribbon cutting

“With the input of school leadership, teachers, parents and guardians, a vision formed. To create a place where not only health needs of students are addressed, but also family needs and other needs. A place where trends are reversed. Where people can learn not only to survive, but thrive,” said Shirley Holland, Carilion Vice President of Planning and Community Development.

That vision is now a reality. With the opening of the Local Impact for Tomorrow Center at Fallon Park Elementary School.

“Community partners realized that in this area, we need these wraparound services. This is what we mean by supporting the whole child,” said Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools.

Those services include oral health and financial resources, to overall help in physical and mental health.

“A lot of diseases are presented in the mouth and can be prevented if they’re detected early by dentists. We’re very pleased to be able to bring that educational service to the LIFT Center and make sure that the children have access to oral healthcare,” said Frank Lucia, President and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia.

“We started to understand how our expertise in financial well-being complemented their work with physical well-being. From that a partnership was formed and we’ve been working on this the last four years,” said Paul Phillips, President and CEO of Freedom First Credit Union.

This is a community led effort, with each organization bringing a unique service to the table. Those organizations include: Carilion Clinic, Delta Dental of Virginia, Freedom First Credit Union and Roanoke City Public Schools.

“I commend the lift coalition for their hard work to make this dream a reality and improve the quality of life. That’s really important, the quality of life,” said Roanoke City Mayor, Sherman Lea.

At this time, the LIFT Center will serve Fallon Park Students and their families. But the hope is to expand these services to the community in the future.

