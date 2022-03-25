Hometown Local
T4Tactics hosts Monday class on situational awareness

T4Tactics
T4Tactics(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Women are encouraged to attend a situational awareness class in Appomattox next week.

T4Tactics will host the women-only class at Loose Shoe Too Monday evening.

They plan to offer tips on recognizing threats and avoiding them, as well as having participants share their stories.

T4Tactics says it’s important for women to be able to create a defensive mindset.

“I want them to take away that if I see something that’s not right, I’m going to remove myself from that. That’s the whole takeaway. We’re gonna talk about threshold stimulus, levels of response, situational awareness,” said Marko Galbreath, T4Tactics owner.

The class is $50 and starts at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.

