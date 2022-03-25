Hometown Local
Weekend turns chilly with mountain snow

Patchy frost likely this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TORNADO CONFIRMED

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Carroll County from Wednesday evening’s storms. Winds reached 122 mph with several structures that were damaged or destroyed. The tornado was only on the ground for 2 minutes.

An EF2 hit Carroll County Wednesday evening with winds.(WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

We start off with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Most areas will remain dry, but some rain showers are likely in the mountains along the VA/WV border, including some snow showers toward the ski resorts of West Virginia.

Increasing clouds with highs in the 50s to near 60.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

We keep up with cooler temperatures into the weekend. Highs will mainly read in the 50s with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s! Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, especially in the mountains. If you have any potted plants outside you’ll probably want to bring them in Saturday and Sunday nights as our overnight lows drop close to freezing.

A front will bring colder weather and some snow showers back to the area.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll continue to see nice sunshine Monday as a few showers return Tuesday. It looks like we stay cool early next week, but should see temperatures climb back into the 60s by Wednesday.

Temperatures turn chilly this weekend, but warm back up later next week.(WDBJ Weather)

