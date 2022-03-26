7@4: Hometown Stories Episode on Norvel Lee

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7s Leanna Scachetti joins Melissa Gaona to talk about the latest episode of Hometown Stories!

This new episode profiles the life of Botetourt native Norvel Lee, Virginia’s first Black Olympic gold medalist. He also trained as a Tuskegee airman in WWII. Lee also fought a conviction for violating Virginia’s segregation laws in 1948 and the Virginia Supreme Court overturned his conviction.

You can learn more about the ways Norvel Lee’s story and his accomplishments are getting renewed attention.

