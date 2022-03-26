Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Boaters warned to avoid portion of SML dam

Water spills over the Smith Mountain Project Dam
Water spills over the Smith Mountain Project Dam(Ashley Boles)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Boaters are warned to avoid the intake area of Smith Mountain Lake Dam.

The floating boat barrier that keeps boaters away from Smith Mountain Lake’s forebay between the Bedford and Pittsylvania County sides of the 800-foot-wide gap was broken Friday night by high winds and waves.

Repair work was unsuccessful Saturday and will resume during the calmest part of Sunday during daybreak.

Appalachian Power thanks the Smith Mountain Marine Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance.

The barrier allows for flexing during normal plant operations and inclement weather.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The myth that tornadoes don't happen in the mountains is debunked again.
Another tornado forms in the mountains, disproving age-old myth
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Latest News

Situational Awareness Class
Situational Awareness Class
VA Poison Center Reacts To Seven-Child Overdose
VA Poison Center Reacts To Seven-Child Overdose
Project Imagine New Partnership
Project Imagine New Partnership
Senator Kaine Chats With Roanoke Valley Leaders About Gun Violence
Saturday Morning Update