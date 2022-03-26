A cold front brings cold and windy conditions

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

A cold front is moving through bringing some clouds, mountain snow, breezy conditions, along with reinforce the cold air for the weekend. Temperatures run well below average through early next week.

Cool and windy today. (WDBJ Weather)

NEAR-FREEZING NIGHTS: Highs will mainly read in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s. If you have any potted or hanging plants outside, you’ll probably want to bring them indoors Saturday and Sunday nights. Our overnight lows drop close to or below freezing.

TIMING IMPACTS WIND ADVISORY Saturday until 8PM LOCATION: New River Valley and 77 corridor • West winds 15-25 with gusts up to 45 mph BLOWING SNOW Saturday into Sunday Mostly in the mountains of West Virginia but flurries along the WV/VA border counties FREEZING TEMPERATURES Sunday & Monday mornings Overnight lows will slip to the upper 20s to low 30s with frost possible. Bring in plants!

Wind Advisory in effect until 8pm. (WDBJ Weather)

Snow is likely for our Western counties, especially at higher elevations. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We’ll continue to see nice sunshine Monday as a few showers return Tuesday. It looks like we stay cool early next week, but should see temperatures climb back into the 60s by Wednesday. Another strong cold front will enter the region by the end of next week which may bring more significant rain chances by Friday.

Temperatures turn chilly this weekend, but warm back up later next week. (WDBJ Weather)

