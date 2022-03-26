Hometown Local
A cold front brings cold and windy conditions

Cooler and windy through the weekend
A cold front brings snow showers and gusty winds today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SATURDAY & SUNDAY

A cold front is moving through bringing some clouds, mountain snow, breezy conditions, along with reinforce the cold air for the weekend. Temperatures run well below average through early next week.

Cool and windy today.
Cool and windy today.(WDBJ Weather)

NEAR-FREEZING NIGHTS: Highs will mainly read in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s. If you have any potted or hanging plants outside, you’ll probably want to bring them indoors Saturday and Sunday nights. Our overnight lows drop close to or below freezing.

TIMINGIMPACTS
WIND ADVISORYSaturday until 8PMLOCATION: New River Valley and 77 corridor • West winds 15-25 with gusts up to 45 mph
BLOWING SNOWSaturday into SundayMostly in the mountains of West Virginia but flurries along the WV/VA border counties
FREEZING TEMPERATURESSunday & Monday morningsOvernight lows will slip to the upper 20s to low 30s with frost possible. Bring in plants!
Wind Advisory in effect until 8pm.
Wind Advisory in effect until 8pm.(WDBJ Weather)
Snow is likely for our Western counties, especially at higher elevations.
Snow is likely for our Western counties, especially at higher elevations.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We’ll continue to see nice sunshine Monday as a few showers return Tuesday. It looks like we stay cool early next week, but should see temperatures climb back into the 60s by Wednesday. Another strong cold front will enter the region by the end of next week which may bring more significant rain chances by Friday.

Temperatures turn chilly this weekend, but warm back up later next week.
Temperatures turn chilly this weekend, but warm back up later next week.(WDBJ Weather)

