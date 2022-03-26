Hometown Local
Lynchburg City Schools hopes education career fairs can help fill vacancies

Lynchburg City Schools is hoping education career fairs can help fill vacancies.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The halls of Heritage High School were alive on Saturday morning. But not with students. Lynchburg City Schools staff hosted an education career fair to help meet potential new team members.

LCS was excited to give community members the chance to meet and greet staff from across the city. While also having the opportunity to apply for a job, and even do an interview.

Whether its new college graduates, long time teachers or bus drivers, LCS hopes these career fairs can help address a number of their employment needs.

”We have a teacher shortage, so to the degree that we can open up our home, it’s great to just be here to see what it’s like to work here, come meet our staff, our whole entire team is here,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, Superintendent of LCS.

“It gives them an opportunity to see the positions that we have open and to meet us face to face. We can discuss the culture of our buildings, the needs in our buildings and our student populations,” said Sharon Anderson, Principal of Heritage Elementary School.

It’s okay if you missed Saturday’s event, LCS will be hosting another education career fair at Heritage High School on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can find more information here.

