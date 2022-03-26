Lynchburg community gathers to “Stop The Violence”

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The issue of violence continues to be a major topic across our hometowns. Sen. Tim Kaine met with Roanoke Valley leaders Friday. On Saturday, the Lynchburg community gathered to discuss their plans as well.

“We have too many people working on the same problem and not cooperating with one another,” said Chief Ryan Zuidema.

Working Together.

That’s what Fifth Street Baptist Church’s CRADLE OUTReach Ministry’s “Stop The Violence” event put a spotlight on for addressing violence in the Lynchburg community.

“This is only phase one, getting the people together. This is a conversation, we’re not going to talk forever, we’re going to get out and do something,” said Mary Hutcherson, Co-Chair of the CRADLE OUTReach Ministry.

This comes as there were more than 300 violent crimes in Lynchburg in 2021, with 8 people killed.

Police Chief, Ryan Zuidema, said overall numbers were slightly down compared to 2020. But knows there is still a lot of work to do.

“We all have a role and responsibility to make sure people know that violent crime has no place in our community.”

It was also important for the discussion to find ways to provide mental health resources and building trust with the youth.

“It starts at home. Some of my friends have parents at home that say you can’t do this, you can’t do that. Most of them don’t have that father figure at home,” said Timothy Jones, a Heritage High School student.

Those who attended called on the the whole community to get involved, because violent crime is an issue they all have to address.

“Get involved. Know what’s happening in your neighborhood, know what’s going on with your children and that’s the only way I think we can move forward with this,” said Lynchburg Mayor, MaryJane Dolan.

