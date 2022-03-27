B & D Comic Shop prepares to open its doors on Brambleton Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - B and D Comics has been a part of the Roanoke community for decades.

“I have watched kids come in, I have watched them grow, get married and bring their own kids in,” said Terry Baucom, the shop’s owner.

The Comic Shop has spent the last 30 years on Elm Avenue and the 10 before that on Williamson Road.

Owner Terry Baucom knew they would need to move for the Wasena Bridge Replacement Project, which is expected to begin construction in the coming months.

“We negotiated with the City and they bought the building to do with as they please. I knew about two and a half years ago that this was going to happen.”

Though it’s hard to leave a building filled with so many memories, on Tuesday, B and D Comics will open its doors at 2937 Brambleton Avenue. With the help of volunteers in the community, almost everything has been moved to the new location.

“I would’ve rather stayed here but this is just giving me a new reason to have a new adventure. And I’m really excited and looking forward to the next chapter.”

A new chapter, that will continue to lean on the support of community members of all ages.

“One of the biggest focuses of a comic shop is to be a community outlet for those of like minded individuals. It’s talking to the people, it’s getting to know them, it’s all about customer service, face to face, and treating the people as friends instead of someone you just want money from.”

As someone who got into comics when she was young, Baucom said there isn’t a lot of money in the comic book industry, but there is a lot of love. The shop will celebrate its 40-year anniversary in July. Looking forward to what the next 40-years has in store.

B & D Comic Shop’s new location is at 2937 Brambleton Avenue and will be fully operational starting on Tuesday.

