Boat barrier at SML Dam repaired

People enjoy boat rides on the water over July 4th weekend.
People enjoy boat rides on the water over July 4th weekend.(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: The floating boat barrier was repaired Sunday.

EARLIER STORY: Boaters are warned to avoid the intake area of Smith Mountain Lake Dam.

The floating boat barrier that keeps boaters away from Smith Mountain Lake’s forebay between the Bedford and Pittsylvania County sides of the 800-foot-wide gap was broken Friday night by high winds and waves.

Repair work was unsuccessful Saturday and will resume during the calmest part of Sunday during daybreak.

Appalachian Power thanks the Smith Mountain Marine Volunteer Fire Department for its assistance.

The barrier allows for flexing during normal plant operations and inclement weather.

Courtesy: Appalachian Power
B&D Comic Shop's new sign at 2937 Brambleton Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
