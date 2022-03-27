Chilly and windy conditions continue today

Cold and breezy this morning

Chilly and windy conditions continue into the start of the week

High fire danger this afternoon

SUNDAY

Cold and windy conditions continue this morning with some more sunshine across the region. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s in the mountains and some upper 40s and lower 50 to the east.

Windy Northwest winds keep us cool again today. (WDBJ Weather)

Winds will once again increase this morning and remain gusty through the day. Wind gust will be a bit lower, but will still gust 20-35 mph at times. These winds and low dew points will lead to a high fire danger this afternoon.

Winds increase again today with gusts 20-35 mph possible. (WDBJ Weather)

BRING IN THE PLANTS: Lows will continue to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. If you have any potted or hanging plants outside, you’ll probably want to bring them indoors Saturday and Sunday nights. Our overnight lows drop close to or below freezing.

TIMING FIRE DANGER Through Sunday FREEZING TEMPERATURES Sunday & Monday mornings

Some additional snowfall is likely at higher elevations in West Virginia into the afternoon.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Models appear to be in agreement that the week starts out dry but remains breezy at times Monday. By Tuesday, a warm front may deliver a few, stray showers during the morning. Anything that does fall would be isolated due to the dry air.

THE NEXT SYSTEM

A ridge of high pressure will bring a return of above average temperatures by Wednesday. Highs climb to the 60s and even a few 70s ahead of a strong cold front Thursday.

There are some signs this could be another instance of showers and strong storms as abnormally high instability could be around as the front passes through Thursday.

We will be monitoring for a possible Weather Alert Day for Thursday. Stay tuned!

A Weather Alert Day may be needed for Thursday as strong storms will be possible. (WDBJ7)

