Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake

File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently fighting for his life in the hospital after being bitten by his pet snake.

According to state police, a man was sent to VCU Medical Center early Sunday morning after he was bitten by an African Pit Viper, one of the top ten deadliest snakes in the world.

The hospital quickly treated the man with antivenom from the National Zoo, but he needed another dose to save his life.

The Virginia State Police were called by VCU to transport the other antivenom treatment through the Virginia Beach Aquarium.

The man received the second treatment but there is currently no word yet on his condition.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

