Your Hometown Station takes home multiple VAB honors Saturday

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - The WDBJ7 team took home a handful of hardware Saturday at the 2022 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards!

Work in news and sports from around the commonwealth throughout 2021 were judged across multiple categories.

The award winners from WDBJ7 are as follows:

“Best Podcast-Audio

First Place WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA Leanna Scachetti and Ben Riquelmy “Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes” Instead of being talked to, letting the people interviewed tell their stories was refreshing and captivating. Plus, the use of background music elevated the piece and provided good transitions.

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter

First Place WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA Ashley Boles Character-based writing, solid execution of sequencing and integration of nat sound bring viewers to the heart of the story. On-air presence is strong and shows versatility. Great job!

Best Weathercaster

First Place WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV Catherine Maxwell”

The full list of winners and more can be found through the VAPB Facebook page.

Your Hometown Station continues to be honored with the opportunity to tell your stories throughout the region.

