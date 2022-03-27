Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Your Hometown Station takes home multiple VAB honors Saturday

(L-R) Ben Riquelmy, Leanna Scachetti, Jean Jadhon, Catherine Maxwell, Ashley Boles
(L-R) Ben Riquelmy, Leanna Scachetti, Jean Jadhon, Catherine Maxwell, Ashley Boles(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - The WDBJ7 team took home a handful of hardware Saturday at the 2022 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards!

Work in news and sports from around the commonwealth throughout 2021 were judged across multiple categories.

The award winners from WDBJ7 are as follows:

Best Podcast-Audio

First Place WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA Leanna Scachetti and Ben Riquelmy “Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes” Instead of being talked to, letting the people interviewed tell their stories was refreshing and captivating. Plus, the use of background music elevated the piece and provided good transitions.

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter

First Place WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA Ashley Boles Character-based writing, solid execution of sequencing and integration of nat sound bring viewers to the heart of the story. On-air presence is strong and shows versatility. Great job!

Best Weathercaster

First Place WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV Catherine Maxwell”

The full list of winners and more can be found through the VAPB Facebook page.

Your Hometown Station continues to be honored with the opportunity to tell your stories throughout the region.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The myth that tornadoes don't happen in the mountains is debunked again.
Another tornado forms in the mountains, disproving age-old myth
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees

Latest News

Nonprofit Gets Girls Into Outdoor Activities
7@four introduces program that provides outdoor experiences for girls
Harlem Globetrotters visit Hermitage Roanoke
Harlem Globetrotters visit Hermitage Roanoke
Supplies Needed for Ukraine
Supplies Needed for Ukraine
Gleaning for the World will be at the Wards Road Sam's Club in Lynchburg Friday collecting...
Ukrainian-American Gleaning for the World volunteer says donations needed to help country