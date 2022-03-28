Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Chilly winds linger today

Warmer temperatures return Wednesday
Cold and windy conditions continue today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Cold and windy start to the day
  • High fire danger continues
  • Warmer air return along with some rain/storms

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Models appear to be in agreement that the week starts out dry but remains windy today. Winds could gust 25-35 mph especially in the afternoon. Highs remain below average.

Winds keep our temperatures cool today.
Winds keep our temperatures cool today.(WDBJ Weather)

We start off with temperatures likely below freezing, but winds will only be 5-10 mph. We will be watching a system to the West that will bring a warm front into the region Tuesday night. A few stray showers are possible in the overnight hours. Highs will warm a bit with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

THE NEXT SYSTEM

A ridge of high pressure will bring a return of above average temperatures by Wednesday. Highs climb to the 60s and even a few 70s ahead of a strong cold front Thursday.

There are some signs this could be another instance of showers and strong storms as abnormally high instability could be around as the front passes through Thursday.

We will be monitoring for a possible Weather Alert Day for Thursday. Stay tuned!

Our next front arrives on Thursday.
Our next front arrives on Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Appalachian Power
Boaters warned to avoid portion of SML Dam
(L-R) Ben Riquelmy, Leanna Scachetti, Jean Jadhon, Catherine Maxwell, Ashley Boles
Your Hometown Station takes home VAB honors
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Highs remain below average Monday with more gusty winds.
Cold winds linger into Monday
Virginia State Police SWAT members bring multiple people into custody Friday.
Hurry up and wait: Day in the life of a deputy marshal for the US Marshals Service

Latest News

Monday Morning Update
Highs remain below average Monday with more gusty winds.
Cold winds linger into Monday
Winds could gust 30-40 mph.
Sunday Evening FastCast
Sunday Morning Update