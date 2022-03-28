Chilly winds linger today

Cold and windy start to the day

High fire danger continues

Warmer air return along with some rain/storms

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Models appear to be in agreement that the week starts out dry but remains windy today. Winds could gust 25-35 mph especially in the afternoon. Highs remain below average.

Winds keep our temperatures cool today. (WDBJ Weather)

We start off with temperatures likely below freezing, but winds will only be 5-10 mph. We will be watching a system to the West that will bring a warm front into the region Tuesday night. A few stray showers are possible in the overnight hours. Highs will warm a bit with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

THE NEXT SYSTEM

A ridge of high pressure will bring a return of above average temperatures by Wednesday. Highs climb to the 60s and even a few 70s ahead of a strong cold front Thursday.

There are some signs this could be another instance of showers and strong storms as abnormally high instability could be around as the front passes through Thursday.

We will be monitoring for a possible Weather Alert Day for Thursday. Stay tuned!

Our next front arrives on Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

