Dog tag memorial returns to Lynchburg to honor fallen service members

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A tribute to fallen service members will remain at Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace through Friday.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial is comprised of over 7,000 dog tags, put in the design of an American flag. It’s currently on display at the bottom of Monument Terrace.

Veterans and Athletes United says the memorial is meant to honor those who laid down their lives in the global war on terror.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.