Gas prices in Roanoke down 5.5 cents over past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.04 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 67.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.39 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.81 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.59 per gallon while the highest was $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.90/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon today. The national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

March 28, 2021: $2.65 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.84 per gallon)

March 28, 2020: $1.77 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.98 per gallon)

March 28, 2019: $2.42 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.70 per gallon)

March 28, 2018: $2.37 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.64 per gallon)

March 28, 2017: $2.12 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.29 per gallon)

March 28, 2016: $1.88 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.04 per gallon)

March 28, 2015: $2.19 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.43 per gallon)

March 28, 2014: $3.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.53 per gallon)

March 28, 2013: $3.42 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.64 per gallon)

March 28, 2012: $3.82 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.92 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.98 per gallon, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.06 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $4.01 per gallon, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.07 per gallon.

Virginia- $4.13 per gallon, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.10 per gallon.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

