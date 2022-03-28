Local partnership lends guitars, provides free music lessons

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wanted to give the strings a try?

Now is your chance, with the help of the “Check Out the Music” campaign brought to you by The Feel Good Tour and Salem Public Library.

Beginning March 30, guitars will be available to be borrowed for one-month periods with the ability to learn to play music for free. Contact Salem Public Library by phone at (540) 375-3089 for more details. The library is located at 28 East Main Street.

The Feel Good Tour is a nonprofit organization with a 17-year history of providing instruments to kids and schools.

From the organization’s website: “How it works: If you have instruments you would like to donate, e-mail us at liberty1street@gmail.com and we will in one form or the other get it to our base here in Roanoke, Va.”

