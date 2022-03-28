Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office collecting body armor for Ukraine

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office Release) - The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office and surrounding agencies have joined with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police in assisting the people of Ukraine with used surplus body armor and equipment.

The surplus body armor, carriers, helmets, sweaters, and other equipment are being donated through the “Lift Up Ukraine” organization, whose co-founder and chief compliance officer, Levin J. White, said, “the conflict in Ukraine has created a substantial impact on the daily lives of millions of Ukrainians.”

A statement from the sheriff’s office says the organization “works directly with Ukrainians and aid workers who are in desperate need of body armor, armor panels, and carriers, as well as any other necessary equipment and supplies as their country undergoes one of the worst attacks since World War II.”

There will be two scheduled pickups of surplus body armor and equipment from the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office:

· Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m .

· Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

· Both pickups will occur at the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, at 907 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.

