Montgomery County teen missing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teenage girl last reported seen Sunday evening, according to the department Facebook page.

Patience Underwood, 15, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is 5′5″ tall and approximately 135 pounds, according to investigators.

She was last reported seen wearing a green t-shirt, with gray sweatpants and her fingernail tips painted black

Deputies say she might be in the company of Jaheim Ramey in a silver 2012 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on Patience is asked to call Dep. Robertson at 540-382-6915.

