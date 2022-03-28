Hometown Local
Montvale Open Air Flea Market starts new season Saturday

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning April 2, the Montvale Open Air Flea Market will be open to visitors and vendors alike on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. through October/November (weather permitting).

The market can be found at 1062 Mountain View Church Rd. (in front of Bryan Buchanan Auto Auction).

An ATM will also be on site.

More details, including information for those looking to set up as a vendor or with a food truck, can be found by visiting the flea market’s Facebook page.

