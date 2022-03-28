New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A project attempting to improve traffic and safety on Route 220 and Route 836/1126 in Botetourt County has been proposed, according to VDOT.

The project would turn the intersection at Route 220 and Route 836/1126 into a restricted crossing U-turn.

VDOT says the project would do the following:

• Redirecting traffic that currently turns left from Route 836 (International Parkway) onto northbound Route 220 to turn right and proceed to make a U-turn

• Redirecting traffic that currently turns left from Route 1126 (Ashley Way) onto southbound Route 220 to turn right and proceed to make a U-turn

• Redirecting traffic that currently drives straight across Route 220 between Route 836 and Route 1126 to turn right and to make a U-turn

• Adding a new crossover with a turn lane about 650 feet north of the intersection

• Adding a new crossover with a turn lane about 650 feet south of the intersection

• Closing the crossover on Route 220 about 0.2 mile south of the intersection

• Route 220 pedestrian crossing accommodations.

