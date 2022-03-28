New murals bring color to Lynchburg parking garage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometowns recently did a colorful makeover to an area of downtown.

Lynchburg’s Midtown Parking Deck has had one of its corners transformed with new murals. The art spans nearly the entire height of the parking deck.

Downtown Lynchburg Association hopes the murals will bring awareness about free parking options.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.