Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

No budget deal yet, with special session one week away

House and Senate negotiators were still at odds over the state budget, with the start of a...
House and Senate negotiators were still at odds over the state budget, with the start of a special session one week away.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Lawmakers will return to Richmond in early April for a special session of the General Assembly, but the House and Senate are still at odds over the state budget. And the prospects for a quick conclusion appear to be slim.

The difference between the two spending plans approved by each chamber is $2.8 billion.

House Republicans and Senate Democrats have been unable to agree on how much of a record surplus should be returned to taxpayers, and how much should be used to shore up important programs.

One point of contention is Governor Youngkin’s proposal to suspend the state’s gas tax.

“We want to see that get done, because people are hurting,” said Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.). “Prices have gone up everywhere and in every realm. And anything we can do to put money back in the pockets of the people is really important to us right now.”

“Funding from the gas tax is essential to fix our roads,” Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) countered. “It’s something that has been long overdue. We finally got it done in 2020. And it’s not excessive funding. It’s what we anticipated. And if you stop that progress, it’s going to be disastrous for Virginia’s business.”

What will happen Monday is anybody’s guess.

“I still don’t know where the magic buttons are that will allow us to reach a compromise,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.). “Now, it looks like we are so far apart, that it’s going to be very difficult to come up with an agreement, unless people are willing to make significant compromises.”

There are about 45 other bills that were also carried over from the regular session. And many of them are dependent on funding in the final budget.

One lawmaker told us it could be weeks, or perhaps months, before the differences are resolved.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Appalachian Power
Boaters warned to avoid portion of SML Dam
(L-R) Ben Riquelmy, Leanna Scachetti, Jean Jadhon, Catherine Maxwell, Ashley Boles
Your Hometown Station takes home VAB honors
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County

Latest News

High winds and low humidity increase fire risk in western Virginia.
High wind, low humidity increase fire risk in western Virginia
Star City Comedy
‘I’ve never seen anything like it personally.’ Roanoke comic, promoter react to stunning Oscars moment
The severe risk increases by Thursday as a cold front moves in.
Monday, March 28 - Evening Outlook
Courtesy: Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department
Person drives into Forest convenience store