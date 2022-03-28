Hometown Local
One dead after crash in Bedford County

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Bedford County early Sunday morning that left one man dead, according to the department.

Police say the crash occurred at 2:50 a.m. on Big Island Highway near Charlemont Drive in Bedford County.

Nicholas Dean Murry, 23, of Bedford County was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south on Big Island Highway, when he drove off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped.

Murry died at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

